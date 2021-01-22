Silver Alert issued for Clayton man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 85-year-old Clayton man missing since Thursday, Indiana State Police said.

Prentiss Eastham is 5 feet 9, weighs 212 pounds, has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a ball cap, black Purdue jacket and driving a silver 2015 Honda Civic with Indiana license plate 936LLD.

Prentiss is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information should call the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.