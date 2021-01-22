Verbatim: Parks and rec facilities reopening Jan. 25

Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Department issued the following news release Friday, January 22:

Fort Wayne, Ind. – On Monday, January 25, most Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation offices and facilities will reopen to the public at their normal operating hours. Capacities will be limited in these buildings and all facilities will continue to require masks and proper social distancing practices.

- Parks and Recreation Administration Offices, 705 E. State Blvd., open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

- Downtown Community Center, 233 W. Main St., open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

- McMillen Community Center, 3901 Abbott St., Youth must pre-register for programming which meets Monday – Thursday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m. on Friday (12-5 p.m. when FWCS are closed). Adult programming is Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and evenings from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

- Jennings Center, 1330 McCulloch Street, open for registered participants Monday-Thursday 3 - 8 p.m.; Friday 3 - 7 p.m. (12-5 p.m. when FWCS are closed)

- Weisser Park Youth Center, 802 Eckart St., open for registered participants Monday-Thursday 3 - 8 p.m.; Friday 3 - 7 p.m. (12-5 p.m. when FWCS are closed)

- Cooper Center will remain closed at this time.

For more details about programs and events at these facilities, go to FortWayneParks.org.