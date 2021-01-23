Saturday, January 23, 2021 2:16 pm
Man flown to hospital in Ohio crash
The Journal Gazette
Police in Williams County, Ohio, are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash resulting in a 52-year-old being flown to a Toledo hospital.
Officers said they believe Stryker, Ohio, resident Christopher S. Wieczorek was driving his Chevrolet pickup east on State Route 2 when it went off the road at an intersection east of Bryan.
Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt.
No further information was provided.
