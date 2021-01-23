Man flown to hospital in Ohio crash

Police in Williams County, Ohio, are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash resulting in a 52-year-old being flown to a Toledo hospital.

Officers said they believe Stryker, Ohio, resident Christopher S. Wieczorek was driving his Chevrolet pickup east on State Route 2 when it went off the road at an intersection east of Bryan.

Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

No further information was provided.