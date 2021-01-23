Verbatim: White nationalist stickers posted at PFW

The Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Purdue University Fort Wayne issued the following Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 –

Today, 23 January 2021, the Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies (http://pfw.edu/ihgs) received evidence that Patriot Front, a white supremacist group espousing racism and anti- Semitism, has plastered the Purdue University Fort Wayne campus with stickers meant to promote its racist and anti-Semitic website. According to the ADL, Patriot Front regularly targets college campuses around the country promoting anti-Jewish and anti-Muslim hate propaganda (https://www.adl.org/resources/backgrounders/patriot-front).

The Institute already has reported this incident of hate and bias both to Purdue University and to the ADL. In the meantime, we call upon the administrative leadership of the Fort Wayne campus and the Purdue Board of Trustees to condemn the stickers as low-level vandalism meant to intimidate and harass the campus community. Furthermore, both Fort Wayne leadership and the Board of Trustees should take this opportunity to unequivocally condemn all forms of racism, anti-Semitism, and other forms of religious hate as incompatible with Purdue's core values and mission. Finally, we encourage both campus leadership and the Board of Trustees to let Patriot Front know they are not welcome on any Purdue campus, and that the university will fully prosecute by law any attempt to bully or intimidate the campus community through hateful propaganda and vandalism.

The Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Purdue University Fort Wayne is the only academic center in the state of Indiana exclusively devoted to the study of the Holocaust and other genocides, including factors that led to the Holocaust and those that can lead to genocide.

Steven Alan Carr, PhD

Director, Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies

Members of the Institute's Academic Advisory Board

Ronald Friedman, PhD

Interim Dean, College of Arts and Sciences

Ann Livschiz, PhD

Associate Professor of History

Michelle Kelsey, PhD

Associate Professor and Chair of Communication

Richard Weiner, PhD

Professor of History