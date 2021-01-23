Indiana HS basketball scores

Here's a look at high school hoops scores from across the state –

____________________________________________

Friday's scores

BOYS

Anderson 59, Lafayette Harrison 51

Batesville 59, Franklin Co. 54

Bedford N. Lawrence 44, Seymour 36

Blackford 46, Frankton 42

Bloomfield 53, Eastern (Greene) 49

Bloomington South 68, Castle 65, OT

Blue River 57, Hagerstown 51

Bowman Academy 52, Illiana Christian 46

Brownsburg 60, Westfield 48

Cambridge City 57, Union City 55

Cannelton 72, Washington Catholic 24

Carmel 73, Indpls Pike 55

Carroll (Flora) 81, Tri-Central 63

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 53, Ft. Wayne South 44

Cascade 74, Eminence 44

Cass 57, Northwestern 42

Caston 36, Winamac 34

Center Grove 59, Indpls Ben Davis 56

Central Noble 54, Eastside 32

Chesterton 46, Crown Point 38

Churubusco 73, Angola 54

Clarksville 52, Scottsburg 47

Clinton Prairie 52, Eastern (Greene) 42

Clinton Prairie 52, Eastern (Greentown) 42

Concord 37, Warsaw 33

Conner, Ky. 64, Lawrenceburg 46

Corydon 76, Salem 61

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 43, S. Newton 24

Covington 54, Southmont 50

Cowan 63, Sheridan 60, OT

Crawfordsville 74, Fountain Central 45

Danville 76, Western Boone 42

Decatur Central 47, Greenwood 37

Delta 61, Pendleton Hts. 42

Dubois 33, Vincennes Rivet 25

Eastern (Pekin) 60, Charlestown 50

Eastern Hancock 67, Monroe Central 52

Edinburgh 61, Southwestern (Shelby) 53

Ev. Bosse 74, Owensboro, Ky. 62

Ev. Harrison 67, Ev. Memorial 48

Ev. North 87, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 53

Ev. Reitz 67, Ev. Mater Dei 45

Faith Christian 62, Central Christian 60

Forest Park 68, Jasper 65, OT

Frankfort 62, Peru 60

Ft. Wayne Concordia 59, Ft. Wayne Snider 57

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 53, Ft. Wayne Luers 45

Ft. Wayne Northrop 58, Ft. Wayne Wayne 55

Gary 21st Century 76, E. Chicago Central 62

Greencastle 69, S. Vermillion 43

Greensburg 69, Brownstown 51

Guerin Catholic 63, Indpls Brebeuf 45

Hauser 66, Waldron 61

Henderson Co., Ky. 67, Ev. Central 66

Heritage 59, Woodlan 56, OT

Heritage Hills 48, Southridge 46

Homestead 107, Ft. Wayne North 61

Indpls Lutheran 47, Oldenburg 43

Indpls Park Tudor 67, Bethesda Christian 53

Indpls Perry Meridian 61, Martinsville 50

Indpls Roncalli 58, New Palestine 52

Indpls Scecina 52, Brown Co. 28

Kankakee Valley 67, Knox 45

LaPorte 64, Michigan City 42

Lafayette-jefferson 78, Marion 61

Lawrence North 64, Indpls N. Central 60

Lebanon 65, N. Montgomery 27

Loogootee 67, Shoals 34

Madison 61, Southwestern (Hanover) 49

Madison-Grant 79, Eastbrook 29

Merrillville 63, Portage 62

Mishawaka Marian 59, Penn 56, OT

Mississinewa 62, Elwood 35

Morristown 73, N. Decatur 41

N. Daviess 59, White River Valley 35

N. Harrison 58, Lanesville 41

N. Knox 62, Pike Central 45

New Albany 81, Silver Creek 72

Noblesville 73, Franklin Central 64

NorthWood 62, Goshen 56, 2OT

Northeastern 62, Rushville 43

Northview 64, Indian Creek 29

Oak Hill 60, Alexandria 36

Orleans 47, Perry Central 45

Paoli 68, Springs Valley 46

Pioneer 71, W. Central 31

Plainfield 64, Mooresville 49

Rensselaer 63, N. Judson 54

Riverton Parke 62, N. Central (Farmersburg) 59

Rochester 58, Manchester 52

Rossville 64, Clinton Central 43

S. Bend St. Joseph's 80, Elkhart 66

S. Bend Trinity 54, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 21

S. Central (Elizabeth) 61, Crothersville 47

S. Knox 50, Vincennes 45

S. Ripley 56, Milan 47

Shenandoah 72, Wes-Del 40

Southwood 67, Tippecanoe Valley 64

Terre Haute North 51, Clay City 31

Tipton 59, Taylor 56, OT

Union Co. 61, Tri 50

University 60, Seton Catholic 53

Valparaiso 42, Lake Central 37

W. Noble 46, Fremont 14

W. Washington 42, Mitchell 41

Wabash 63, N. Miami 33

Wapahani 61, Randolph Southern 40

Wawasee 46, Plymouth 39

Western 59, Maconaquah 42

Westview 55, Fairfield 30

Whiteland 37, Franklin 31

Whitko 51, Northfield 32

Yorktown 49, New Castle 42

Zionsville 53, Hamilton Southeastern 41

Bi-County Tournament=

Consolation=

Argos 55, Culver 29

LaVille 66, Oregon-Davis 26

Semifinal=

Glenn 62, Triton 46

New Prairie 46, Bremen 33

GIRLS

Adams Central 70, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 21

Anderson 61, McCutcheon 59

Andrean 60, Kankakee Valley 47

Angola 67, Churubusco 27

Angola Homeschool 44, FAITH HomeSchool, Mich. 36

Bellmont 37, Huntington North 32

Carmel 53, Indpls Pike 24

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 74, Ft. Wayne South 50

Central Noble 53, Eastside 23

Columbia City 53, DeKalb 36

Columbus North 60, Bloomington North 39

Danville 68, Western Boone 29

Elkhart Christian 38, Clinton Christian 32

Fairfield 48, Westview 13

Franklin Central 68, Avon 65

Frankton 66, Blackford 50

Ft. Wayne Concordia 49, Ft. Wayne Snider 47

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 50, Ft. Wayne Luers 45

Ft. Wayne Northrop 54, Ft. Wayne Wayne 42

Garrett 49, W. Noble 42

Greencastle 66, Eminence 19

Greenfield 46, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 19

Guerin Catholic 42, Indpls Brebeuf 27

Hammond Noll 48, Griffith 35

Homestead 78, Ft. Wayne North 24

Indian Creek 55, Northview 46, OT

Indpls Chatard 50, Indpls Ritter 41

Indpls Roncalli 69, Covenant Christian 40

Jeffersonville 54, New Albany 40

LaPorte 64, Michigan City 42

Lafayette-jefferson 65, Marion 43

Lakeland 69, Hamilton 6

Linton 67, Brown Co. 43

Logansport 68, Indpls Tech 30

Martinsville 81, Indpls Perry Meridian 33

Michigan City Marquette 46, Gary West 36

Mishawaka Marian 80, S. Bend Adams 47

Mooresville 57, Plainfield 51

Munster 43, Highland 22

N. Putnam 67, Terre Haute South 54

Northridge 53, Mishawaka 21

Norwell 71, New Haven 55

Pioneer 70, W. Central 36

S. Bend St. Joseph's 59, Elkhart 51

S. Dearborn 62, Madison Shawe 41

S. Spencer 46, Providence 35

Sheridan 44, Delphi 29

Southwestern (Shelby) 54, Edinburgh 18

Warren Central 52, Lawrence Central 42

Yorktown 62, New Castle 31

Zionsville 54, Hamilton Southeastern 33

Hoosier Conference Playoffs=

Championship=

Lafayette Catholic 58, Hamilton Hts. 49

Fifth Place=

Northwestern 60, W. Lafayette 55

Ninth Place=

Rensselaer 53, Western 46

Seventh Place=

Twin Lakes 64, Cass 36

Third Place=

Benton Central 60, Tipton 50

Porter County Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Kouts 45, S. Central (Union Mills) 35

------

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com