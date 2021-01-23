Saturday, January 23, 2021 8:37 am
Indiana HS basketball scores
Associated Press
Here's a look at high school hoops scores from across the state –
____________________________________________
Friday's scores
BOYS
Anderson 59, Lafayette Harrison 51
Batesville 59, Franklin Co. 54
Bedford N. Lawrence 44, Seymour 36
Blackford 46, Frankton 42
Bloomfield 53, Eastern (Greene) 49
Bloomington South 68, Castle 65, OT
Blue River 57, Hagerstown 51
Bowman Academy 52, Illiana Christian 46
Brownsburg 60, Westfield 48
Cambridge City 57, Union City 55
Cannelton 72, Washington Catholic 24
Carmel 73, Indpls Pike 55
Carroll (Flora) 81, Tri-Central 63
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 53, Ft. Wayne South 44
Cascade 74, Eminence 44
Cass 57, Northwestern 42
Caston 36, Winamac 34
Center Grove 59, Indpls Ben Davis 56
Central Noble 54, Eastside 32
Chesterton 46, Crown Point 38
Churubusco 73, Angola 54
Clarksville 52, Scottsburg 47
Clinton Prairie 52, Eastern (Greene) 42
Clinton Prairie 52, Eastern (Greentown) 42
Concord 37, Warsaw 33
Conner, Ky. 64, Lawrenceburg 46
Corydon 76, Salem 61
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 43, S. Newton 24
Covington 54, Southmont 50
Cowan 63, Sheridan 60, OT
Crawfordsville 74, Fountain Central 45
Danville 76, Western Boone 42
Decatur Central 47, Greenwood 37
Delta 61, Pendleton Hts. 42
Dubois 33, Vincennes Rivet 25
Eastern (Pekin) 60, Charlestown 50
Eastern Hancock 67, Monroe Central 52
Edinburgh 61, Southwestern (Shelby) 53
Ev. Bosse 74, Owensboro, Ky. 62
Ev. Harrison 67, Ev. Memorial 48
Ev. North 87, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 53
Ev. Reitz 67, Ev. Mater Dei 45
Faith Christian 62, Central Christian 60
Forest Park 68, Jasper 65, OT
Frankfort 62, Peru 60
Ft. Wayne Concordia 59, Ft. Wayne Snider 57
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 53, Ft. Wayne Luers 45
Ft. Wayne Northrop 58, Ft. Wayne Wayne 55
Gary 21st Century 76, E. Chicago Central 62
Greencastle 69, S. Vermillion 43
Greensburg 69, Brownstown 51
Guerin Catholic 63, Indpls Brebeuf 45
Hauser 66, Waldron 61
Henderson Co., Ky. 67, Ev. Central 66
Heritage 59, Woodlan 56, OT
Heritage Hills 48, Southridge 46
Homestead 107, Ft. Wayne North 61
Indpls Lutheran 47, Oldenburg 43
Indpls Park Tudor 67, Bethesda Christian 53
Indpls Perry Meridian 61, Martinsville 50
Indpls Roncalli 58, New Palestine 52
Indpls Scecina 52, Brown Co. 28
Kankakee Valley 67, Knox 45
LaPorte 64, Michigan City 42
Lafayette-jefferson 78, Marion 61
Lawrence North 64, Indpls N. Central 60
Lebanon 65, N. Montgomery 27
Loogootee 67, Shoals 34
Madison 61, Southwestern (Hanover) 49
Madison-Grant 79, Eastbrook 29
Merrillville 63, Portage 62
Mishawaka Marian 59, Penn 56, OT
Mississinewa 62, Elwood 35
Morristown 73, N. Decatur 41
N. Daviess 59, White River Valley 35
N. Harrison 58, Lanesville 41
N. Knox 62, Pike Central 45
New Albany 81, Silver Creek 72
Noblesville 73, Franklin Central 64
NorthWood 62, Goshen 56, 2OT
Northeastern 62, Rushville 43
Northview 64, Indian Creek 29
Oak Hill 60, Alexandria 36
Orleans 47, Perry Central 45
Paoli 68, Springs Valley 46
Pioneer 71, W. Central 31
Plainfield 64, Mooresville 49
Rensselaer 63, N. Judson 54
Riverton Parke 62, N. Central (Farmersburg) 59
Rochester 58, Manchester 52
Rossville 64, Clinton Central 43
S. Bend St. Joseph's 80, Elkhart 66
S. Bend Trinity 54, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 21
S. Central (Elizabeth) 61, Crothersville 47
S. Knox 50, Vincennes 45
S. Ripley 56, Milan 47
Shenandoah 72, Wes-Del 40
Southwood 67, Tippecanoe Valley 64
Terre Haute North 51, Clay City 31
Tipton 59, Taylor 56, OT
Union Co. 61, Tri 50
University 60, Seton Catholic 53
Valparaiso 42, Lake Central 37
W. Noble 46, Fremont 14
W. Washington 42, Mitchell 41
Wabash 63, N. Miami 33
Wapahani 61, Randolph Southern 40
Wawasee 46, Plymouth 39
Western 59, Maconaquah 42
Westview 55, Fairfield 30
Whiteland 37, Franklin 31
Whitko 51, Northfield 32
Yorktown 49, New Castle 42
Zionsville 53, Hamilton Southeastern 41
Bi-County Tournament=
Consolation=
Argos 55, Culver 29
LaVille 66, Oregon-Davis 26
Semifinal=
Glenn 62, Triton 46
New Prairie 46, Bremen 33
GIRLS
Adams Central 70, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 21
Anderson 61, McCutcheon 59
Andrean 60, Kankakee Valley 47
Angola 67, Churubusco 27
Angola Homeschool 44, FAITH HomeSchool, Mich. 36
Bellmont 37, Huntington North 32
Carmel 53, Indpls Pike 24
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 74, Ft. Wayne South 50
Central Noble 53, Eastside 23
Columbia City 53, DeKalb 36
Columbus North 60, Bloomington North 39
Danville 68, Western Boone 29
Elkhart Christian 38, Clinton Christian 32
Fairfield 48, Westview 13
Franklin Central 68, Avon 65
Frankton 66, Blackford 50
Ft. Wayne Concordia 49, Ft. Wayne Snider 47
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 50, Ft. Wayne Luers 45
Ft. Wayne Northrop 54, Ft. Wayne Wayne 42
Garrett 49, W. Noble 42
Greencastle 66, Eminence 19
Greenfield 46, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 19
Guerin Catholic 42, Indpls Brebeuf 27
Hammond Noll 48, Griffith 35
Homestead 78, Ft. Wayne North 24
Indian Creek 55, Northview 46, OT
Indpls Chatard 50, Indpls Ritter 41
Indpls Roncalli 69, Covenant Christian 40
Jeffersonville 54, New Albany 40
LaPorte 64, Michigan City 42
Lafayette-jefferson 65, Marion 43
Lakeland 69, Hamilton 6
Linton 67, Brown Co. 43
Logansport 68, Indpls Tech 30
Martinsville 81, Indpls Perry Meridian 33
Michigan City Marquette 46, Gary West 36
Mishawaka Marian 80, S. Bend Adams 47
Mooresville 57, Plainfield 51
Munster 43, Highland 22
N. Putnam 67, Terre Haute South 54
Northridge 53, Mishawaka 21
Norwell 71, New Haven 55
Pioneer 70, W. Central 36
S. Bend St. Joseph's 59, Elkhart 51
S. Dearborn 62, Madison Shawe 41
S. Spencer 46, Providence 35
Sheridan 44, Delphi 29
Southwestern (Shelby) 54, Edinburgh 18
Warren Central 52, Lawrence Central 42
Yorktown 62, New Castle 31
Zionsville 54, Hamilton Southeastern 33
Hoosier Conference Playoffs=
Championship=
Lafayette Catholic 58, Hamilton Hts. 49
Fifth Place=
Northwestern 60, W. Lafayette 55
Ninth Place=
Rensselaer 53, Western 46
Seventh Place=
Twin Lakes 64, Cass 36
Third Place=
Benton Central 60, Tipton 50
Porter County Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Kouts 45, S. Central (Union Mills) 35
------
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story