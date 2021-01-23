The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, January 23, 2021 8:37 am

    Indiana HS basketball scores

    Associated Press

    Here's a look at high school hoops scores from across the state –

    ____________________________________________

    Friday's scores

    BOYS

    Anderson 59, Lafayette Harrison 51

     

    Batesville 59, Franklin Co. 54

     

    Bedford N. Lawrence 44, Seymour 36

     

    Blackford 46, Frankton 42

     

    Bloomfield 53, Eastern (Greene) 49

     

    Bloomington South 68, Castle 65, OT

     

    Blue River 57, Hagerstown 51

     

    Bowman Academy 52, Illiana Christian 46

     

    Brownsburg 60, Westfield 48

     

    Cambridge City 57, Union City 55

     

    Cannelton 72, Washington Catholic 24

     

    Carmel 73, Indpls Pike 55

     

    Carroll (Flora) 81, Tri-Central 63

     

    Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 53, Ft. Wayne South 44

     

    Cascade 74, Eminence 44

     

    Cass 57, Northwestern 42

     

    Caston 36, Winamac 34

     

    Center Grove 59, Indpls Ben Davis 56

     

    Central Noble 54, Eastside 32

     

    Chesterton 46, Crown Point 38

     

    Churubusco 73, Angola 54

     

    Clarksville 52, Scottsburg 47

     

    Clinton Prairie 52, Eastern (Greene) 42

     

    Clinton Prairie 52, Eastern (Greentown) 42

     

    Concord 37, Warsaw 33

     

    Conner, Ky. 64, Lawrenceburg 46

     

    Corydon 76, Salem 61

     

    Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 43, S. Newton 24

     

    Covington 54, Southmont 50

     

    Cowan 63, Sheridan 60, OT

     

    Crawfordsville 74, Fountain Central 45

     

    Danville 76, Western Boone 42

     

    Decatur Central 47, Greenwood 37

     

    Delta 61, Pendleton Hts. 42

     

    Dubois 33, Vincennes Rivet 25

     

    Eastern (Pekin) 60, Charlestown 50

     

    Eastern Hancock 67, Monroe Central 52

     

    Edinburgh 61, Southwestern (Shelby) 53

     

    Ev. Bosse 74, Owensboro, Ky. 62

     

    Ev. Harrison 67, Ev. Memorial 48

     

    Ev. North 87, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 53

     

    Ev. Reitz 67, Ev. Mater Dei 45

     

    Faith Christian 62, Central Christian 60

     

    Forest Park 68, Jasper 65, OT

     

    Frankfort 62, Peru 60

     

    Ft. Wayne Concordia 59, Ft. Wayne Snider 57

     

    Ft. Wayne Dwenger 53, Ft. Wayne Luers 45

     

    Ft. Wayne Northrop 58, Ft. Wayne Wayne 55

     

    Gary 21st Century 76, E. Chicago Central 62

     

    Greencastle 69, S. Vermillion 43

     

    Greensburg 69, Brownstown 51

     

    Guerin Catholic 63, Indpls Brebeuf 45

     

    Hauser 66, Waldron 61

     

    Henderson Co., Ky. 67, Ev. Central 66

     

    Heritage 59, Woodlan 56, OT

     

    Heritage Hills 48, Southridge 46

     

    Homestead 107, Ft. Wayne North 61

     

    Indpls Lutheran 47, Oldenburg 43

     

    Indpls Park Tudor 67, Bethesda Christian 53

     

    Indpls Perry Meridian 61, Martinsville 50

     

    Indpls Roncalli 58, New Palestine 52

     

    Indpls Scecina 52, Brown Co. 28

     

    Kankakee Valley 67, Knox 45

     

    LaPorte 64, Michigan City 42

     

    Lafayette-jefferson 78, Marion 61

     

    Lawrence North 64, Indpls N. Central 60

     

    Lebanon 65, N. Montgomery 27

     

    Loogootee 67, Shoals 34

     

    Madison 61, Southwestern (Hanover) 49

     

    Madison-Grant 79, Eastbrook 29

     

    Merrillville 63, Portage 62

     

    Mishawaka Marian 59, Penn 56, OT

     

    Mississinewa 62, Elwood 35

     

    Morristown 73, N. Decatur 41

     

    N. Daviess 59, White River Valley 35

     

    N. Harrison 58, Lanesville 41

     

    N. Knox 62, Pike Central 45

     

    New Albany 81, Silver Creek 72

     

    Noblesville 73, Franklin Central 64

     

    NorthWood 62, Goshen 56, 2OT

     

    Northeastern 62, Rushville 43

     

    Northview 64, Indian Creek 29

     

    Oak Hill 60, Alexandria 36

     

    Orleans 47, Perry Central 45

     

    Paoli 68, Springs Valley 46

     

    Pioneer 71, W. Central 31

     

    Plainfield 64, Mooresville 49

     

    Rensselaer 63, N. Judson 54

     

    Riverton Parke 62, N. Central (Farmersburg) 59

     

    Rochester 58, Manchester 52

     

    Rossville 64, Clinton Central 43

     

    S. Bend St. Joseph's 80, Elkhart 66

     

    S. Bend Trinity 54, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 21

     

    S. Central (Elizabeth) 61, Crothersville 47

     

    S. Knox 50, Vincennes 45

     

    S. Ripley 56, Milan 47

     

    Shenandoah 72, Wes-Del 40

     

    Southwood 67, Tippecanoe Valley 64

     

    Terre Haute North 51, Clay City 31

     

    Tipton 59, Taylor 56, OT

     

    Union Co. 61, Tri 50

     

    University 60, Seton Catholic 53

     

    Valparaiso 42, Lake Central 37

     

    W. Noble 46, Fremont 14

     

    W. Washington 42, Mitchell 41

     

    Wabash 63, N. Miami 33

     

    Wapahani 61, Randolph Southern 40

     

    Wawasee 46, Plymouth 39

     

    Western 59, Maconaquah 42

     

    Westview 55, Fairfield 30

     

    Whiteland 37, Franklin 31

     

    Whitko 51, Northfield 32

     

    Yorktown 49, New Castle 42

     

    Zionsville 53, Hamilton Southeastern 41

     

    Bi-County Tournament=

     

    Consolation=

     

    Argos 55, Culver 29

     

    LaVille 66, Oregon-Davis 26

     

    Semifinal=

     

    Glenn 62, Triton 46

     

    New Prairie 46, Bremen 33

     

    GIRLS 

    Adams Central 70, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 21

     

    Anderson 61, McCutcheon 59

     

    Andrean 60, Kankakee Valley 47

     

    Angola 67, Churubusco 27

     

    Angola Homeschool 44, FAITH HomeSchool, Mich. 36

     

    Bellmont 37, Huntington North 32

     

    Carmel 53, Indpls Pike 24

     

    Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 74, Ft. Wayne South 50

     

    Central Noble 53, Eastside 23

     

    Columbia City 53, DeKalb 36

     

    Columbus North 60, Bloomington North 39

     

    Danville 68, Western Boone 29

     

    Elkhart Christian 38, Clinton Christian 32

     

    Fairfield 48, Westview 13

     

    Franklin Central 68, Avon 65

     

    Frankton 66, Blackford 50

     

    Ft. Wayne Concordia 49, Ft. Wayne Snider 47

     

    Ft. Wayne Dwenger 50, Ft. Wayne Luers 45

     

    Ft. Wayne Northrop 54, Ft. Wayne Wayne 42

     

    Garrett 49, W. Noble 42

     

    Greencastle 66, Eminence 19

     

    Greenfield 46, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 19

     

    Guerin Catholic 42, Indpls Brebeuf 27

     

    Hammond Noll 48, Griffith 35

     

    Homestead 78, Ft. Wayne North 24

     

    Indian Creek 55, Northview 46, OT

     

    Indpls Chatard 50, Indpls Ritter 41

     

    Indpls Roncalli 69, Covenant Christian 40

     

    Jeffersonville 54, New Albany 40

     

    LaPorte 64, Michigan City 42

     

    Lafayette-jefferson 65, Marion 43

     

    Lakeland 69, Hamilton 6

     

    Linton 67, Brown Co. 43

     

    Logansport 68, Indpls Tech 30

     

    Martinsville 81, Indpls Perry Meridian 33

     

    Michigan City Marquette 46, Gary West 36

     

    Mishawaka Marian 80, S. Bend Adams 47

     

    Mooresville 57, Plainfield 51

     

    Munster 43, Highland 22

     

    N. Putnam 67, Terre Haute South 54

     

    Northridge 53, Mishawaka 21

     

    Norwell 71, New Haven 55

     

    Pioneer 70, W. Central 36

     

    S. Bend St. Joseph's 59, Elkhart 51

     

    S. Dearborn 62, Madison Shawe 41

     

    S. Spencer 46, Providence 35

     

    Sheridan 44, Delphi 29

     

    Southwestern (Shelby) 54, Edinburgh 18

     

    Warren Central 52, Lawrence Central 42

     

    Yorktown 62, New Castle 31

     

    Zionsville 54, Hamilton Southeastern 33

     

    Hoosier Conference Playoffs=

     

    Championship=

     

    Lafayette Catholic 58, Hamilton Hts. 49

     

    Fifth Place=

     

    Northwestern 60, W. Lafayette 55

     

    Ninth Place=

     

    Rensselaer 53, Western 46

     

    Seventh Place=

     

    Twin Lakes 64, Cass 36

     

    Third Place=

     

    Benton Central 60, Tipton 50

     

    Porter County Conference Tournament=

     

    Championship=

     

    Kouts 45, S. Central (Union Mills) 35

     

    ------

     

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story