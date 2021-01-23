No injuries in house fire, pet saved

A family dog was rescued from a fire at a two-story home investigators say began in the structure's basement early today.

Crews arrived at 132 E. Dewald St. at 6:30 a.m. and found smoke coming from the house, they said.

No one was home, but firefighters rescued a dog at the residence, they said.

The house sustained moderate fire and water damage in the basement. Heavy smoke damage was throughout the home, crews said.

It remains under investigation.