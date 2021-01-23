The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, January 23, 2021 7:59 am

    No injuries in house fire, pet saved

    The Journal Gazette

    A family dog was rescued from a fire at a two-story home investigators say began in the structure's basement early today.

    Crews arrived at 132 E. Dewald St. at 6:30 a.m. and found smoke coming from the house, they said.

    No one was home, but firefighters rescued a dog at the residence, they said.

    The house sustained moderate fire and water damage in the basement. Heavy smoke damage was throughout the home, crews said.

    It remains under investigation.

    Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter

    Sent daily when events warrant

    Share this article

    Email story