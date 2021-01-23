Saturday, January 23, 2021 7:59 am
No injuries in house fire, pet saved
The Journal Gazette
A family dog was rescued from a fire at a two-story home investigators say began in the structure's basement early today.
Crews arrived at 132 E. Dewald St. at 6:30 a.m. and found smoke coming from the house, they said.
No one was home, but firefighters rescued a dog at the residence, they said.
The house sustained moderate fire and water damage in the basement. Heavy smoke damage was throughout the home, crews said.
It remains under investigation.
