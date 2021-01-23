Saturday, January 23, 2021 6:25 am
One critical after crash
The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne police are investigating a vehicle crash that left a female victim with life-threatening injuries Friday night.
Police said an officer on drunk-driver patrol spotted a speeding motorist on Progress Road about 11:30 p.m. The officer initiated a chase, but ended pursuit after about 30 seconds for public safety reasons, police said.
Police received calls about a crash at Washington Center and Lima roads less than a minute later and officers said the speeding motorist hit another vehicle with a female driver.
She was pinned inside but was rescued from the wreckage and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, officers said.
The speeding motorist was identified as Alexander Delany, 26, of Utica, New York.
He was arrested and faces a preliminary drunk driving charge of causing catastrophic injury, as well as related charges.
The crash remains under investigation.
Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story