One critical after crash

Fort Wayne police are investigating a vehicle crash that left a female victim with life-threatening injuries Friday night.

Police said an officer on drunk-driver patrol spotted a speeding motorist on Progress Road about 11:30 p.m. The officer initiated a chase, but ended pursuit after about 30 seconds for public safety reasons, police said.

Police received calls about a crash at Washington Center and Lima roads less than a minute later and officers said the speeding motorist hit another vehicle with a female driver.

She was pinned inside but was rescued from the wreckage and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, officers said.

The speeding motorist was identified as Alexander Delany, 26, of Utica, New York.

He was arrested and faces a preliminary drunk driving charge of causing catastrophic injury, as well as related charges.

The crash remains under investigation.