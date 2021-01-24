Silver Alert issued for missing Attica woman

The Indiana State Police have issued a silver alert for a missing Attica woman.

Jamie Kristen Reed, 42, ws last seen on Friday at 1 p.m. Police believe she is in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

Reed is 5-feet, 8-inches tall, has blue eyes, brown hair with purple highlights and weighs 280 pounds. Reed was last seen wearing black framed prescription glasses, a dark blue-hooded sweatshirt and blue stretch pants. Reed was driving a gray 2005 Chrysler minivan with an Indiana license plate of 284TFD.

Anyone with information about Reed is asked to call the Attica Police Department at 765-793-2449 or 911.