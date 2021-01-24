The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, January 24, 2021 2:31 pm

    Silver Alert issued for missing Attica woman

    The Journal Gazette

    The Indiana State Police have issued a silver alert for a missing Attica woman.

    Jamie Kristen Reed, 42, ws last seen on Friday at 1 p.m. Police believe she is in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

    Reed is 5-feet, 8-inches tall, has blue eyes, brown hair with purple highlights and weighs 280 pounds. Reed was last seen wearing black framed prescription glasses, a dark blue-hooded sweatshirt and blue stretch pants. Reed was driving a gray 2005 Chrysler minivan with an Indiana license plate of 284TFD.

    Anyone with information about Reed is asked to call the Attica Police Department at 765-793-2449 or 911.

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story