Winter weather advisory issued in northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory until 1 p.m. Tuesday in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, saying areas north of Fort Wayne will see snow and areas from Fort Wayne south will see a combination of snow and ice.
The weather service said:
- 1 to 3 inches of snow are expected in areas near the Michigan border between 7 p.m. tonight and 1 p.m. Tuesday. This advisory is for LaGrange and Steuben counties in Indiana and Williams County, Ohio.
- Up to 1 inch of snow and about one-tenth of an inch of ice are expected between now and 1 p.m. Tuesday in areas immediately south of the northern border counties. This advisory is for Allen, DeKalb, Kosciusko, Whitley and Noble counties in Indiana and Defiance and Paulding counties in Ohio.
- Less than 1 inch of snow and about one-tenth of an inch of ice are expected in areas south of Fort Wayne between now and 1 p.m. Tuesday. This advisory is for Adams, Huntington, Wabash and Wells counties in Indiana and Van Wert County, Ohio.
- Up to a quarter-inch of snow and up to one-tenth of an inch of ice are expected in Mercer County, Ohio, between now and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
