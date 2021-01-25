Defendant gets 35 years in 2018 shooting at Kroger

A man who argued he shot a man in self defense at a Kroger store two years ago was sentenced Monday to 35 years in prison.

A jury found Marr Brown, 33, guilty in November of attempted murder and criminal recklessness in the Dec. 19, 2018, shooting at the Kroger on North Clinton Street, just south of Coliseum Boulevard. Brown told the jury he shot James Walker, 48, because he thought Walker was going to kill him.

Allen Superior Judge David M. Zent handed Brown a 35-year sentence and gave Brown credit for having served 71 days in jail. Brown was ordered to pay $38,400 in restitution and to stay away from Walker.

Walker was shot three times and badly wounded in aisle 5 of the supermarket about 6:30 p.m.

Brown told the jury Walker had threatened to kill him several times since the two met three years ago at a barbershop.

The bad blood between the two men apparently stemmed from a money dispute prosecutors tied to the sale of drugs. Brown, who said he owns a Jamaican restaurant on the city's south side, claimed Walker owed money to some individuals he had introduced to Walker.

Brown said he always carried a gun and received his lifetime carry permit when he was 18, two years after he came to the U.S. from his native Jamaica.

jchapman@jg.net