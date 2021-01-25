Monday, January 25, 2021 12:26 pm
Victim in Friday fatal crash ID'd
The Journal Gazette
The victim of a fatal crash at a Lima Road intersection Friday night has been identified by the Allen County coroner’s office.
Rebeca Garcia-Salazar, 33, of Fort Wayne was stopped at the intersection of Lima and West Washington Center roads when another vehicle lost control, hitting her car, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.
Garcia-Salazar was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the statement said. It said she died accidentally from from multiple blunt force injuries from a motor vehicle crash.
Garcia-Salazar's death is the seventh in motor vehicle crashes in Fort Wayne and Allen County so far this year. The crash remains under investigation.
