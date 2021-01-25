Verbatim: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Has Achieved GBAC STARTM Facility Accreditation

The following was released on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (January 25, 2021) – The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum is proud to announce that it has achieved Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC) STAR™ accreditation, the gold standard for prepared facilities.

Under the guidance of GBAC, a Division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum has implemented the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention in every part of the facility.

“I am proud of the internal GBAC team here at the Coliseum, for the hard work and dedication in achieving this recognition for the facility,” said Randy L. Brown, Executive Vice President & General Manager. “Once again, this work demonstrates our commitment to providing a clean and safe environment for our guests, clients and employee team members.”

As the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation, GBAC STAR™ helps organizations establish protocols and procedures, offers expert-led training and assesses a facility’s readiness for biorisk situations. The program verifies that the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum implements best practices to prepare for, respond to and recover from outbreaks and pandemics.

“GBAC STAR accreditation empowers facility owners and managers to assure workers, customers and key stakeholders that they have proven systems in place to maintain clean and healthy environments,” said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger. “By taking this important step to pursue GBAC STAR, the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum has received third-party validation that it follows strict protocols for biorisk situations, thereby demonstrating its preparedness and commitment to operating safely.”

To achieve GBAC STAR™ accreditation, the Memorial Coliseum was required to demonstrate compliance with the program’s 20 core elements, which range from standard operating procedures and risk assessment strategies to personal protective equipment and emergency preparedness and response measures. Learn more about GBAC STAR accreditation at www.gbac.org.