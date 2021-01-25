City buildings reopen

Fort Wayne city government buildings reopen to the public today.

The buildings include Citizens Square, the Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commision office, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department offices, recreation pavilions, community center and youth centers.

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control's facility will continue to operate under restricted access. The Foellinger-Freiman Botanical Conservatory has remained open, city officials said.

Citizens Square had been closed to the public since Nov. 23 as a precaution for increased COVID-19 infections. The city noted one change in the reopening of the building – anyone who has an appointment to the fourth floor will need to check in with security to allow access.