3 escape burning home

Three adults and a family pet escaped injury in a house fire this afternoon on the city's southeast side, Fort Wayne firefighters said.

Firefighters responded to 3030 Central Drive just after 3 p.m. to a reported fire on the second floor of the two-story home, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes, the statement said. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.