Albion auto-parts supplier to close, idling 73

A Noble County auto parts supplier is closing its operation and eliminating 73 positions, according to a filing with state officials.

Dana Light Axle Products LLC is closing its service parts and export packaging center at 401 E. Park Drive, Albion, according to a WARN letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires companies planning mass firings or layoffs to notify state and local officials at least 60 days before the effective date.

Job eliminations will begin on or about April 30 and will continue through May 31, the letter said. About 43 Dana employees will lose positions, in addition to 30 temporary workers employed by various temp agencies and assigned to work at Dana.

"The decision to close the Albion plant was difficult but ultimately necessary in order to maximize Dana's ability to be competitive within difficult market conditions," stated the letter, which was signed by plant manager Mike Zunk.

"Employees do not have bumping rights, although some employees may receive offers to work in other Dana locations," the notice said.

Maumee, Ohio-based Dana Corp. also operates a Fort Wayne facility at 2100 W. State Blvd., where workers make axles, drive shafts, transmissions and other products for light- and heavy-duty vehicle manufacturers.

The company reported $8.6 billion in 2019 sales. At the time, it employed 36,000 in 34 countries on six continents. Dana will report 2020 annual earnings on Feb. 18.

