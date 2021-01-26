Homeowner repair program accepting applications

Homeowners who can't afford to have their furnace, air conditioning or roof replaced can apply for assistance with a zero-interest, 10-year loan through the city of Fort Wayne, beginning Monday.

Qualified homeowners must own their home, and the home must be their primary residence, located within the city limits, the city said in a statement.

The household income for applicants must be at or below 80% of the area median income, or $56,900 for a family of four, the statement said.

To apply, call the Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services at 260-427-8585. For more information, go to http://www.fwcommunitydevelopment.org/housing/homeowner-repair.