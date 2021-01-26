Tuesday, January 26, 2021 2:44 pm
Stop light to be activated at Columbia City High School
The Journal Gazette
A new traffic signal will be activated on Indiana 9 at the entrance to Columbia City High School on Wednesday.
The signal was installed because of increased traffic in the area after the opening of the new high school, the Indiana Department of Transportation said.
INDOT asks drivers to be use caution as traffic adjusts to the new signal.
