Southeast computer lab reopens to residents

A facility is reopening its computer lab for Fort Wayne residents on the southeast side.

Bridge of Grace Compassionate Ministries Center will provide free wi-fi and internet access, a statement said.

The facility was opened at 5100 Gaywood Drive after community members in the Mount Vernon Park neighborhood said they had limited access to the internet and web-based resources during the pandemic.

Beginning today, residents 16 years and older can use the center on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., to register for vaccinations; to complete online forms, including job applications; to get résumé help; and to use e-learning material.

To make an appointment, call 260-744-4446. Walk-in patrons will be served as time and space allows.