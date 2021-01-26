Indiana: 1,777 new COVID-19 cases, 80 deaths Tuesday

Health officials announced today that 1,777 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 80 additional deaths have been reported.

The update from the Indiana Department of Health brings to 614,496 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the department said in a statement.

A total of 9,432 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said. It said another 375 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, the statement said, 2,912,183 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 2,907,032 Monday. A total of 6,787,277 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020.

For testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers 70 years old and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine. To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

As of today, 459,701 Hoosiers have received their first dose of vaccine, and 106,874 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated, the department said. A vaccine dashboard has been created by the department to show the latest number of vaccines administered. The dashboard will be updated daily. Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.