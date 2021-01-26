Tuesday, January 26, 2021 12:05 pm
Lane restrictions for portion of Maplecrest Road
The Journal Gazette
Maplecrest Road between Monarch Drive and Old Towne Parkway will have intermittent lane restrictions Wednesday and Thursday while crews install communication lines, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story