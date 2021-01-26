The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, January 26, 2021 12:05 pm

    Lane restrictions for portion of Maplecrest Road

    The Journal Gazette

    Maplecrest Road between Monarch Drive and Old Towne Parkway will have intermittent lane restrictions Wednesday and Thursday while crews install communication lines, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.

     

