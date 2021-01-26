Verbatim: Plan For Vacation Day

Visit Fort Wayne issued the following Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 –

January 26 is national "Plan For Vacation Day" and there has never been a year that needs it more!

National "Plan for Vacation Day" takes place annually on the last Tuesday in January as a day to encourage Americans to plan their vacation days for the year. While much of the country continues to face rising case numbers and travel restrictions, National Plan for Vacation Day is chance to do one thing that is safe and productive: plan.

"It's been a challenging year, and I know we have all missed traveling and being together with family and friends," adds Kristen Guthrie, VP of Marketing and Communications at Visit Fort Wayne. "At Visit Fort Wayne, we are inviting Fort Wayne's visitors to get a future trip on the books - even if that just means dreaming about their next getaway."

"At the same time, we invite Fort Wayne residents to make plans to invite their friends and family to Fort Wayne when things are safe - to celebrate missed occasions and spend time together!"

While VisitFortWayne.com has countless resources to help residents and visitors explore the city, one new page helps them invite their friends and family to visit when conditions improve: www.VisitFortWayne.com/PlanForVacation

There, you can send digital or print postcards to loved ones, inviting them to Plan for a Vacation in Fort Wayne together. This page will run throughout the winter and spring as a tool to help people plan to get back together - and explore our great city - together!

Visit Fort Wayne has also partnered with local company, Confetti Post, to create a "Plan for Vacation" gift box, filled with fun Fort Wayne surprises, that locals and visitors can send to friends and family as they plan their visit to Fort Wayne.

When Fort Wayne residents host friends and family in Fort Wayne they greatly help the economy as they support restaurants, hotels and businesses. Residents can learn more about that at HostThemHere.com and VisitFortWayne.com/PlanForVacation.