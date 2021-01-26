Verbatim: Philharmonic musicians to appeal

Musicians of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic issued the following Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2020 –

On January 22, Musicians of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic learned of the decision by the Regional Director of Region 25 of the National Labor Relations Board to dismiss their Unfair Labor Practice filed on October 5, 2020. The ULP charged that Philharmonic management’s furlough of musicians in August of 2020 constituted a unilateral change to the terms of the collective bargaining agreement between the Philharmonic and musicians, and was therefore illegal.

Philharmonic musicians will appeal the dismissal of this charge.

Since furloughing musicians in August, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic has failed to produce a substantive plan to present music to our community or employ musicians. While orchestras across the country have found ways to creatively serve their audiences during the pandemic, the Philharmonic has chosen silence over performance.

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic (James Palermo, Managing Director) is the only full-time orchestra in North America to occupy a position on the American Federation of Musicians’ International Unfair List.

An additional Unfair Labor Practice charging the Fort Wayne Philharmonic with regressive bargaining (Nov. 10, 2020) is pending.

Visit the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association website at www.fwpmusicians.com for more information.