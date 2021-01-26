The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, January 26, 2021 6:24 am

    School closings/delays: Jan. 26

    The Journal Gazette

    Weather conditions have closed or delayed the start of classes today at several northeast Indiana schools, including Fort Wayne Community Schools.

    The Allen County Office of Homeland Security has issued a winter weather travel advisory. Freezing rain, snow and drizzle continue to fall making secondary and untreated roadways hazardous for travel, according to a statement.

    For a complete and updated list of school closings or delays, click here.

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story