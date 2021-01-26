Tuesday, January 26, 2021 6:24 am
School closings/delays: Jan. 26
The Journal Gazette
Weather conditions have closed or delayed the start of classes today at several northeast Indiana schools, including Fort Wayne Community Schools.
The Allen County Office of Homeland Security has issued a winter weather travel advisory. Freezing rain, snow and drizzle continue to fall making secondary and untreated roadways hazardous for travel, according to a statement.
