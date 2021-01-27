The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, January 27, 2021 4:32 pm

    Man found dead at rear of Diplomat Drive residence

    The Journal Gazette

    A man was found dead this afternoon in the 3200 block of Diplomat Drive, and investigators at the scene are trying to determine what happened, Fort Wayne police said.

    In a statement, city police said officers were dispatched to an unknown problem in the 3200 block of Diplomat Drive about 2:30 p.m.; a caller said there was a man down at that location. Upon arrival, it said, officers found a man down at the rear of the address. Medics pronounced him dead.

    Few details are known, police said. Detectives and crime-scene units are at the scene.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP or the police detective bureau at 260-427-1201.

     

     

