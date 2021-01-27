Verbatim: Allen lifts county-based COVID-19 restrictions

The Allen County Department of Health issued this news release today:

Fort Wayne, Ind. (January 27, 2020) -- Allen County health officials announced Wednesday local public health restrictions are once again lifted since the county remained in the state’s orange advisory level the past two weeks.

“While we are still experiencing widespread transmission of the virus, we are encouraged by the current trajectory of cases and hospitalizations in Allen County,” said health commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter. “As we work to get more of our community vaccinated, we ask everyone continue using caution and practice all the measures that help slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Restrictions outlined in the local public health order on bars, restaurants and gyms while the county was in the state’s red advisory level are lifted effective immediately. Establishments must still adhere to all other masking and social distancing requirements outlined in the Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order, which was updated Wednesday.

The local public health order is set to expire Jan. 31, 2021. Health department officials will review local data prior to the expiration to determine if an extension of local restrictions is necessary. The full order can be found at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19