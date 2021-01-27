The Journal Gazette
 
    Rudisill Boulevard intersection restrictions extended

    The Journal Gazette

    Lane restrictions at the intersection of Rudisill Boulevard and South Wayne Avenue have been extended from Friday to Feb. 5 during a City Utilities Engineering project, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    For questions or to report problems, contact City Utilities Engineering at 427-2705.

     

     

