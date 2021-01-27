The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, January 27, 2021 2:42 pm

    Lecque assigned to Mad Ants

    The Journal Gazette

    The Indiana Pacers have assigned Jalen Lecque to the Mad Ants for the upcoming G League season in Orlando, Florida. The Pacers also formally assigned Brian Bowen II and Cassius Stanley, who are on two-way contracts, to the Mad Ants.

    Lecque has appeared in three NBA games this season, Bowen one and Stanley eight.

    The Mad Ants will begin a 15-game season on or around Feb. 8.

