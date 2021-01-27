Area jobless rate falls in December

The Fort Wayne MSA's jobless rate for December was 3.9%, almost a full percentage point decrease from November's 4.8%.

Good news was reflected in almost every category of data reported today by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The MSA's labor market expanded by more than 4,300 people last month. The number of people employed increased by even more -- 6,167. The jobless total declined by more than 1,800 in December as compared to November.

The local metropolitan statistical area comprises Allen, Wells and Whitley counties.

The unemployment rate was 2.8% in December 2019. Experts say year-to-year comparisons are the most accurate because they eliminate seasonal variations. The novel coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the labor market have upended that conventional wisdom, however.

sslater@jg.net