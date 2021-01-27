FBI seeks help identifying person of interest

The FBI said today it is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown woman who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

No charges have been filed in the case.

Video of the woman, known as Jane Doe 43, shown with a child was first seen and likely created in October 2019, the FBI said in a statement.

It said Jane Doe 43 is between 20 and 30 years old, with dark hair, and is white. She is heard speaking English in the video.

Jane Doe 43 is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program initiatives, strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Operation Rescue Me focuses on using clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.

Anyone with information about Jane Doe 43 is asked to submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/ or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).