Indiana: 2,260 new COVID-19 cases, 40 more deaths Wednesday

The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 2,260 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 617,176 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 9,470 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 40 from the previous day. Another 375 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 2,920,127 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,912,183 Tuesday. A total of 6,830,296 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 70 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

As of today, 477,326 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 112,855 are fully vaccinated. Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.