STAR Bank announces plan for new downtown headquarters

STAR Financial Bank will begin construction on a new downtown corporate headquarters, the company announced Wednesday.

The $43 million project will be located at 215 W. Main St. and will be a two-tower, mixed-use building with a public parking garage. It is expected to be completed in early 2023.

“This is a special chapter in the STAR story. We aim to serve as an employer of choice in our communities, and we are thrilled to be able to build a new home for more than 220 of our dedicated employees in the heart of Fort Wayne,” said Kristin Marcuccilli, chief operating officer for STAR Bank, in a statement. “It’s exciting to be part of Fort Wayne’s downtown transformation, and we look forward to the day we can share our new corporate headquarters with our customers and the community.”

The new buildings and 387-space public parking garage, designed by Hoch Associates and construction-managed by CMa Plus, will begin construction in the coming weeks. The building’s North Tower will have seven stories and will be just less than 50,000 square feet. The South Tower will be a 20,000 square foot, three-story building with parking decks extended over the top of the third story.

“If our father, who started STAR Bank nearly 78 years ago, were here today, I’m sure he would be extremely proud," said Tom Marcuccilli, president of STAR Financial Group, in a statement. "Not only because we have organically grown to become a bank with more than $2.6 billion in assets, but because we are continually investing in the future of our great Hoosier communities."