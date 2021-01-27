The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, January 27, 2021 10:45 am

    Barr Street section restricted today, Thursday

    There will be lane restrictions today and Thursday on Barr Street between Main and Wayne street in downtown Fort Wayne as part of American Electric Power's Underground Network Reconstruction Project, North Phase.

    For questions or to report problems, contact the city's right of way department at 427-6155.

     

     

