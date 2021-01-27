Wednesday, January 27, 2021 7:14 am
Coldwater Road lane restrictions
Coldwater Road between Coliseum Boulevard and Collins Road will have intermittent lane restrictions Thursday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.
A communication lines crew will be working in the area and should finish Friday.
For more information, call 260-427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org.
