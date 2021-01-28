Verbatim: Gov. Holcomb Signs COVID-19 Executive Orders

The following was released on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021:

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb today signed Executive Order 21-02 to adjust the targeted restrictions for counties that have high levels of COVID-19.

He also signed Executive Order 21-03 to extend the public health emergency an additional 30 days.

“We are not out of the woods. The steps we have been taking to reduce the spread must continue, especially wearing a face covering and maintaining social distancing,” Gov. Holcomb said. “As we've experienced before, trends that look promising can shift very quickly, and we will continue to monitor what is happening with positivity, deaths, and cases per capita, as we have done since the start of the pandemic.”

The Indiana Department of Health has established a color-coded county map that measures weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the seven-day positivity rate for all tests completed. Each county is assigned a color based on the average scores for the two metrics. Restrictions are assigned based on the map, which is updated each Wednesday at www.coronavirus.in.gov.

Click here for an in-depth description of the requirements for all Hoosiers and targeted restrictions for counties: https://www.in.gov/gov/files/Feb-1-to-Feb-28-Coronavirus-Response-Requirements.pdf

Among the adjusted requirements are:

Red: The county has very high positivity and community spread. When a county is in the Red metric, these requirements remain in effect until the metric has returned to Orange or lower for two weeks.

The overall size of a social gathering or event is strongly recommended to be limited to 25 people.

If the venue owners, hosts or organizers have a written safety plan submitted to the local health department, social gatherings and events are limited to 25 percent of a facility capacity.

Orange: The county's community spread is approaching high levels. These requirements are in effect when a county reaches the Orange metric and remain until a county moves to Yellow or Blue for two straight weeks.

The overall size of a social gathering or event is strongly recommended to be limited to 50 people.

If the venue owners, hosts or organizers have a written safety plan submitted to the local health department, social gatherings and events are limited to 25 percent of a facility capacity.

Yellow: The county has moderate community spread. These requirements are in effect when a county reaches the Yellow metric and remain until a county moves to Blue for two straight weeks.

The overall size of a social gathering or event is strongly recommended to be limited to 100 people.

If the venue owners, hosts or organizers have a written safety plan submitted to the local health department, social gatherings and events are limited to 50 percent of a facility capacity.

Blue: The county has low community spread.

The overall size of a social gathering or event is strongly recommended to be limited to 250 people.

If the venue owners, hosts or organizers have a written safety plan submitted to the local health department, social gatherings and events are limited to 100 percent of a facility capacity.

Face coverings are required for all Hoosiers. Businesses of all types are required to place clearly visible signs at their public and employee entrances notifying all that face coverings are required.

All customers in restaurants and bars are required to be seated. Tables, counters, or other seating arrangements must be spaced six feet apart.

Executive Order 21-02 goes into effect Monday and runs until Sunday, Feb. 28. Local governments may impose more restrictive guidelines.

Click here to see the executive order: https://www.in.gov/gov/governor-holcomb/newsroom/executive-orders/