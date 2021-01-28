CB2 recalls Junction tall chests and low dressers due to the recalled chests and dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.

This recall involves CB2 Junction Tall Chests (SKUs: 454-559 and 503-925) and Junction Low Dressers (SKUs: 454-060 and 503-904). The Tall Chest measures 28 inches wide x 46 inches tall. The Low Dresser measures 56 inches wide x 26 inches tall. The purchase order numbers are located on the back of the units. CB2 will be able to match the purchase order to the SKU number.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chests and/or dressers if they are not properly anchored to a wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact CB2 for instructions on how to receive full store credit or a full refund.

Consumers can contact CB2 at 800-451-8217 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Saturday and Sunday; or online at www.cb2.com and click on “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page for more information.

CB2 has received 10 reports of incidents, including five reports of the Tall Chest and five reports of the Low Dresser tipping forward when the tip-over kit was not in use. No injuries have been reported.

The dressers were sold at CB2 stores nationwide and online at www.CB2.com from December 2012 through July 2019 for between $700 and $850.