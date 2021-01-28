Girl Scout cookies available through app

Starting Monday, anyone wanting to purchase Girl Scout cookies can have the cookies shipped directly to their home, without having to know a Girl Scout, by using the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app.

The app will allow the user to purchase cookies online. The agency will connect the buyer with a local Girl Scout who will offer the opportunity to have them delivered in person or shipped directly from the baker.

In-person cookie booths will be available if local safety guidelines allow, the agency said today,

Cost for the cookies, which are on sale until March 15, are $4 a package, $5 gluten-free.