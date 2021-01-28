Thursday, January 28, 2021 2:46 pm
Girl Scout cookies available through app
The Journal Gazette
Starting Monday, anyone wanting to purchase Girl Scout cookies can have the cookies shipped directly to their home, without having to know a Girl Scout, by using the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app.
The app will allow the user to purchase cookies online. The agency will connect the buyer with a local Girl Scout who will offer the opportunity to have them delivered in person or shipped directly from the baker.
In-person cookie booths will be available if local safety guidelines allow, the agency said today,
Cost for the cookies, which are on sale until March 15, are $4 a package, $5 gluten-free.
