IU Health to open office in Southgate Plaza

Indiana University Health Fort Wayne will open a new medical office on the city's south side on Monday, officials announced today.

The primary care office, in Southgate Plaza off Pettit Avenue, will offer in-person and virtual visits and X-ray services. Dr. Hector Perez and Dr. Cynthia Vanderbosch, specialists in family medicine, will treat patients there.

Southeast Fort Wayne has long been classified as lacking in access to health care services.

"I'm looking forward to becoming a part of IU Health and opening our new practice in the Southgate Plaza location," Perez said in a statement. "I believe that IU Health, along with the resources available to us, will have a positive and much needed impact on our community."

Vanderbosch joined IU Health 18 months ago.

"It has been a great pleasure to work with such talented and dedicated people that comprise IU Health," she said in a statement.

