New traffic signal for Airport Expressway intersection

A new traffic signal has been installed at the intersection of Airport Expressway at Avionics Drive, west of Ardmore Avenue, and will be flashing for the next week, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

The signal was installed to help move traffic through the intersection with the increased development of the Airport Business Center, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.

The signal is scheduled to be fully operational by Feb. 4, the statement said.

For questions or to report problems, call 427-1172.