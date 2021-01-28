Half of local students earn college credit in high school

More than half of Allen County students leave high school with college credit earned through dual credit and Advanced Placement courses, a study released Thursday found.

The stagnant local rate – 57% – falls short of the statewide gains between 2016 and 2018 graduates. About 64% of 2018 graduates obtained early college credit compared to 62% of 2016 grads, according to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.

Adams County led northeast Indiana at 71%.

The 2021 Early College Credit Report estimates the credits have a combined potential economic impact of almost $160 million annually for students and the state.

"Students who earn college credit in high school – through dual credit, AP or both – are more likely to pursue education and training after graduation, more likely to be successful in college and can save thousands of dollars in tuition and fees," Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers said in a statement.

The report is released every two years.

