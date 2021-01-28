The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    •  
    Thursday, January 28, 2021 8:07 am

    Old Trail Road lane restrictions

    The Journal Gazette

    Old Trail Road between Lower Huntington Road and Waynedale Boulevard will have intermittent lane restrictions Friday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.

    A power line crew will be working in the area and should finish Saturday.

    For more information, call 260-427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org.

