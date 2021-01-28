Thursday, January 28, 2021 8:07 am
Old Trail Road lane restrictions
The Journal Gazette
Old Trail Road between Lower Huntington Road and Waynedale Boulevard will have intermittent lane restrictions Friday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.
A power line crew will be working in the area and should finish Saturday.
For more information, call 260-427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story