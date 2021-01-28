Sweetwater has big year

Sweetwater Sound scored more than $1 billion in sales for the first time last year, officials plan to announce today.

The privately held company also added more than 400 new jobs, increasing its workforce to almost 2,000.

Chuck Surack, the Fort Wayne company's founder and CEO, said many customers were able to cross "learn to play a musical instrument" off their bucket lists in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic upended people's lives.

"I think people just had a little more time to slow down and pursue things they're interested in," he said Wednesday during a phone interview.

The company, which describes itself as "the world's leading music instrument and pro audio gear retailer," recorded a 50% year-over-year increase in guitar sales and a 70% increase in the sale of other stringed instruments costing less than $299.

Sweetwater served more than 1.5 million unique customers buying musical equipment last year, more than a 50% increase from 2019, officials said.

Surack expects the first-time buyers will become regular Sweetwater customers. Although people often abandon New Year's resolutions that call for restricting fatty foods or increasing exercise, those who adopt a music-related hobby often discover it is "fun and rewarding," he said.

"I think it's a lot better idea" than making other types of resolutions, he added.

Professional musicians' investments in recording equipment helped drive the retailer's sales surge, officials said. Schools, churches and other organizations also bought audio equipment to increase their communications abilities, Surack said.

Timing was on the company's side, helping it thrive during the novel coronavirus pandemic while many others struggled, he said.

Sweetwater opened a 480,000-square-foot distribution center in February 2020, just weeks before the country went on lockdown to minimize COVID-19 spread. Distribution centers were included on Gov. Eric Holcomb's list of essential businesses, a move that allowed Sweetwater to continue taking and filling orders.

The new warehouse, which is four times the size of the company's previous space, was also fully stocked with items Sweetwater ordered from manufacturers in December and January.

"It was just a very fortunate position we were in," Surack said.

Customer demand led the company to expand the new warehouse by 50,000 square feet during the summer, officials said. The company's 500 sales engineers helped drive sales growth with their industry expertise and personal relationships with customers.

The commitment to customer service extends to Sweetwater's leadership.

"Our hope is that these unprecedented times have propelled people into their dreams even more and that our products and services can help provide a sense of comfort and joy when they need it most," Surack said in a statement. "If we were able to help people in their time of need, then we are fulfilling our mission as a company."

