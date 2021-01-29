City, county officials debate food and beverage tax increase

Standing at a podium inside Kelley Automotive's gleaming new Jaguar dealership Friday, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry stressed that the city's food and beverage tax will not increase anytime soon.

Advocates don't even want to start the discussion until after January 2022, Henry said.

But they are asking the Indiana General Assembly to consider changing the law to grant municipalities the ability to raise that tax on their own, without approval from Indianapolis.

Should the legislature approve such a change, Henry said he would ask the Fort Wayne City Council to approve a one-cent per dollar increase to food and drink ordered at a restaurant or bar at some time in the future.

Advocates say the suggested increase would cost residents an average of $33 a year for the average family and would generate between $5 million and $6 million a year. Henry added that no tax increase would be implemented until the restaurant industry has fully recovered from the pandemic.

"We know we're in a pandemic. I know personally that restaurants, taverns and hospitality offerings are suffering," Henry said. "That's why we don't even want to talk about it until next year and maybe even after that."

A growing number of local restaurant operators have already voiced opposition to any increased food and beverage tax. As of Friday afternoon, more than 20 local restaurants had said they were against a possible tax hike.

The proposal wouldn't go before the Fort Wayne City Council until "opportunities present themselves to the city," Henry said.

"If the time is right, then we'll go forward, but until that time, it's just sitting there, offering us the ability to use it when necessary," he said. "That's all we're asking for."

Henry was joined Friday by Tom Kelley, CEO of Kelley Automotive; Sweetwater Sound founder and CEO Chuck Surack; City Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th; and other business owners who support the effort.

"I think that it's certainly scary to talk about any sort of tax on the hospitality industry. It's important to know it's not a tax the restaurants themselves would be paying," local restaurateur James Khan said.

Khan said he grew up on Fort Wayne's southeast side and has seen what can happen to an area lacking in economic development. That's why he said he would support a food and beverage tax increase "despite whatever perceived difficulty it might have on my personal industry."

Food and beverage tax revenue is overseen by the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board. That money has helped fund economic development projects including Electric Works, riverfront development, The Bradley boutique hotel, the downtown Hampton Inn & Suites and the Skyline Garage.

Future revenue could go toward numerous future projects, Henry said, including future riverfront phases, the vacant North River property near Lawton Park and implementation of the Southeast Strategy Update.

Several local leaders have already voiced opposition to the proposal, including City Councilman Tom Didier and the Allen County commissioners.

In a statement Friday, the commissioners said they do not promote a tax increase, nor do they support changing the law to allow cities to opt in. The move is not one of the commissioners' priorities.

"We have received concerns from local restaurateurs and leaders of municipal fiscal bodies within Allen County and we're fully committed to supporting our small business owners including those in the bar and restaurant industry to emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever before," the commissioners' statement said.