Friday, January 29, 2021 12:40 pm
Lanes restricted on Barr Street beginning Monday
The Journal Gazette
Barr Street will have lane restrictions between Main and Wayne streets from Monday to Wednesday as part of American Electric Power's Underground Network Reconstruction Project, North Phase, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
For questions or to report problems, contact the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story