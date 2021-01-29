The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, January 29, 2021 12:40 pm

    Lanes restricted on Barr Street beginning Monday

    The Journal Gazette

    Barr Street will have lane restrictions between Main and Wayne streets from Monday to Wednesday as part of American Electric Power's Underground Network Reconstruction Project, North Phase, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    For questions or to report problems, contact the city's right of way department at 427-6155.

     

     

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story