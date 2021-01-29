Indiana: 2,647 new COVID-19 cases, 46 more deaths Friday

The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 2,647 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 622,625 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 9,549 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 46 from the previous day. Another 376 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 2,940,233 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,930,353 Thursday. A total of 6,929,205 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 70 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

As of today, 518,997 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 127,521 are fully vaccinated. Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.