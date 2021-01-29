Winter storm watch issued in northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from Saturday evening through Sunday evening in northeast Indiana and most of northwest Ohio, saying total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches are possible and travel could be very difficult.

In an area that includes Mercer County, Ohio, 5 to 8 inches of snow are possible from Saturday evening through Monday morning, the weather service said.

The city of Fort Wayne said its entire Street Department fleet, including front snow plows, are being checked and will be ready for the snow.

Additional salt was delivered this week, and today all main arteries will be pretreated with a de-icing brine substance to reduce the ice formations that can make streets slick, the city said in a statement. It said crews are prepared to plow around the clock.