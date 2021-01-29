Verbatim: WorkOne centers to reopen

Northeast Indiana Works issued the following Friday, January 29, 2021 –

WorkOne Northeast career centers in Fort Wayne, Marion and Auburn will reopen to the public Feb. 1 by appointment only.

Centers in Angola, Bluffton, Columbia City, Decatur, Huntington, Kendallville, LaGrange and Wabash will reopen by appointment only beginning the week of Feb. 8.

People can make appointments by calling the centers. The locations and phone numbers for the centers can be found at www.neinworks.org/workone-locations

Safety precautions must be followed in the centers, including wearing masks and social distancing.