Friday, January 29, 2021 8:34 am
Victim ID'd in Wednesday shooting
The Journal Gazette
A man found dead Wednesday at Diplomat Apartments has been identified.
Selman Delic, 26, of Fort Wayne is the third homicide victim in Allen County this year, according to a news release today from the coroner's office.
Officials said Delic died from a gunshot wound in his chest.
Fort Wayne police said officers were called to an unknown problem in the 3200 block of Diplomat Drive about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found Delic down at the rear of the address, and medics pronounced him dead, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or the police detective bureau at 260-427-1201.
The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor's Office and the Allen County Coroner's Office.
Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story