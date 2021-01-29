Victim ID'd in Wednesday shooting

A man found dead Wednesday at Diplomat Apartments has been identified.

Selman Delic, 26, of Fort Wayne is the third homicide victim in Allen County this year, according to a news release today from the coroner's office.

Officials said Delic died from a gunshot wound in his chest.

Fort Wayne police said officers were called to an unknown problem in the 3200 block of Diplomat Drive about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found Delic down at the rear of the address, and medics pronounced him dead, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or the police detective bureau at 260-427-1201.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor's Office and the Allen County Coroner's Office.