Indiana: 2,389 new COVID-19 cases, 43 more deaths Saturday

The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 2,389 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 624,959 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 9,592 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 43 from the previous day. Another 375 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 2,949,445 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,940,233 Friday. A total of 6,976,408 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 70 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

As of today, 551,527 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 137,823 are fully vaccinated. Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.