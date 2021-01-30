The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, January 30, 2021 9:29 am

    Huntington crash kills 1

    The Journal Gazette

    Huntington police are investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles Friday afternoon.

    Officers said the driver of a Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling south on County Road 200 East about 1:20 p.m. when it hit a Ford Escape going west through the County Road 300 North intersection.

    The Trailblazer struck the passenger side of the other vehicle, killing the driver of the Escape, police said.

    The motorist in the Trailblazer suffered minor injuries, officers said.

    No further information was provided.

