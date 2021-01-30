Rollover victim dies in Ohio crash

State police in Defiance, Ohio, are investigating a rollover crash that killed a 51-year-old Bryan man Friday evening.

Officers said they believe Carl E. Williams was driving a Buick Regal south on County Road 16 about 6 p.m. when he lost control and went off the roadway.

The car rolled several times before coming to rest, police said. Williams, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

No further information was provided.